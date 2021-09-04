Elrond (EGLD) Price Hits $173.44 on Major Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $3.36 billion and $68.60 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $173.44 or 0.00347313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 23% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00092699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002418 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00046109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00015909 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,235.81 or 0.02474665 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,351,256 coins and its circulating supply is 19,396,857 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

