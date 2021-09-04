ELYSIA Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $24.10 million and approximately $665,973.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,019,260,915 coins. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

