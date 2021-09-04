Elysian (ELY) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elysian has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $372,594.00 and $205,700.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00059759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00122212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.64 or 0.00172276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00047979 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

