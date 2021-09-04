Emercoin Market Capitalization Hits $3.50 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $23,072.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,012,938 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

