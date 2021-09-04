Emercoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.47 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Emercoin has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $22,883.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0723 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,010,387 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

