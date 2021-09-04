Empty Set Dollar Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $17.45 million and approximately $57,795.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00065690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00139058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00181427 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.85 or 0.07843218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,901.17 or 0.99821676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.56 or 0.00813275 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

