ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Trading Down 0.7%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) dropped 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $21.85. Approximately 1,198 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78.

About ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It provides financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

