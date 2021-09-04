Energi (NRG) Price Tops $1.88

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Energi has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $83.84 million and approximately $355,182.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for $1.88 or 0.00003753 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00092563 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.88 or 0.00339333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00045595 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015909 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 44,620,643 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

