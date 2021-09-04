Energo Price Up 20.8% This Week (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Energo has a total market cap of $286,106.71 and $45,972.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energo has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00059759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00122212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.64 or 0.00172276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00047979 BTC.

About Energo

TSL is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

