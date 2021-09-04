Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Decreased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,781,000 after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 113.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.03.

Shares of ENPH opened at $173.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.89, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.