EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Tops $0.0101

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 33.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. EnterCoin has a market cap of $57,282.26 and $35,627.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00015081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00122510 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00048389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.72 or 0.00799003 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.