Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.99

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (CVE:EGLX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.99 and traded as high as C$1.99. Enthusiast Gaming shares last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 145,725 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

