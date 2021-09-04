Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 77,371 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $17,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPD opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

