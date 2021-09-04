Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 46,476 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,476 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $19,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 557,901 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.3% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of WY opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

