Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $20,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ABB in the second quarter valued at $7,339,000. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in ABB by 104.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 943,701 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in ABB by 11.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 155,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 26,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.