Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of TransDigm Group worth $17,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $602.27 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $619.88. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.27.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,193,165. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

