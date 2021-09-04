Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,259 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 933,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 40,520 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $23.01 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.