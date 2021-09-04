Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 167.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $19,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 196,985 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,311,000.

ICLN stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

