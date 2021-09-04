Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.65% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $19,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNA. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth $255,000.

MNA opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $36.18.

