Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,842 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $19,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.97. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

