EOSDT Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOSDT has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $476.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00065300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00138657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00182084 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.18 or 0.07895829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,930.17 or 0.99980338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.50 or 0.00811976 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

