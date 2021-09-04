EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,184 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. FMR LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $950,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR opened at $51.80 on Friday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

EPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

