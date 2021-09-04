EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stake Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of EQT worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup began coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.