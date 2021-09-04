Equal (EQL) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Equal has a total market cap of $885,180.26 and $34,696.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Equal has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00060049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00122199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.41 or 0.00802476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048192 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (EQL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

