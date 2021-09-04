Equalizer (EQZ) Price Down 6.9% This Week

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Equalizer has a market cap of $11.46 million and approximately $625,540.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Equalizer has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00139826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00176215 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.25 or 0.07953995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,886.92 or 1.00094758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.45 or 0.00817531 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

