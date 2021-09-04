Era Swap 24-Hour Volume Tops $66,895.00 (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, Era Swap has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Era Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $66,895.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00059921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00120377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.49 or 0.00800402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00047857 BTC.

About Era Swap

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

