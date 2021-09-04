Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $8.05. 2,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 8,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.

About Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY)

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

