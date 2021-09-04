Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $309,505.20 and approximately $6,875.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,850.61 or 0.07716886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00137423 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,724,127 coins and its circulating supply is 185,694,715 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.