Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $68.77 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $68.77 or 0.00137711 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion and $5.92 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,884.50 or 0.07778885 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,654,102 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

