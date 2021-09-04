ETHERLAND (ELAND) Market Cap Reaches $800,419.87

ETHERLAND (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, ETHERLAND has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One ETHERLAND coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. ETHERLAND has a total market cap of $800,419.87 and $10,672.00 worth of ETHERLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ETHERLAND

ETHERLAND is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. ETHERLAND’s total supply is 70,686,070 coins and its circulating supply is 18,881,105 coins. ETHERLAND’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Buying and Selling ETHERLAND

