Ethverse (ETHV) Market Cap Reaches $670,540.29

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Ethverse has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $670,540.29 and $26,975.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.32 or 0.00436264 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001424 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $634.83 or 0.01262787 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,102,795 coins and its circulating supply is 8,012,621 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.