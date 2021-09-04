ETNA Network (ETNA) Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. ETNA Network has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and $1.48 million worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00065190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00138600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00182691 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.93 or 0.07898957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,615.85 or 0.99801598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.49 or 0.00809613 BTC.

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

