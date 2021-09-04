EvenCoin (EVN) Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $69,240.32 and $153,467.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.80 or 0.00434010 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001412 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $633.59 or 0.01262572 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.