EventChain Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. One EventChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $418,116.10 and approximately $31,745.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00060992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00014926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00126602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.77 or 0.00187778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.15 or 0.00803277 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

