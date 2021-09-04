Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.30 Million

Brokerages expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to announce $94.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.10 million and the highest is $94.50 million. Everbridge reported sales of $71.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $363.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $363.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $452.70 million, with estimates ranging from $447.53 million to $456.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVBG. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $166.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,613.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,359 shares of company stock worth $2,322,361 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 254,226 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 252,568 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 779.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 268,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after purchasing an additional 237,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,169,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

