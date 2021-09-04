Everipedia Hits One Day Trading Volume of $38.74 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $191.33 million and $38.74 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00065329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00138347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00181372 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.46 or 0.07832549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,878.53 or 0.99879714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.69 or 0.00812385 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,206,077 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.