EvidenZ (BCDT) Market Cap Hits $5.37 Million

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $22,025.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,175,698 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

