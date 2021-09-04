Exeedme Price Tops $0.73 (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Exeedme has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001463 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $47.17 million and $2.33 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00064991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00138543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00181866 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.17 or 0.07859259 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,173.83 or 1.00155369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00808256 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

