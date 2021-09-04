Expanse Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,022.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Expanse has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $9,022.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0759 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,981.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.91 or 0.07710700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.53 or 0.00421209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $706.10 or 0.01412728 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.67 or 0.00137392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.40 or 0.00727074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.96 or 0.00604152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.11 or 0.00398362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005970 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.