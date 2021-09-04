Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) is Compass Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Compass Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,881 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises approximately 4.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $55,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 44.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,150 shares of company stock worth $23,779,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.57. 750,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,617. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.22.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

