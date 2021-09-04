extraDNA (XDNA) Price Tops $0.0005

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a market cap of $499,752.15 and $157,060.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,962.38 or 1.00044827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00048655 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.46 or 0.00942057 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.95 or 0.00498501 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.19 or 0.00350806 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00073908 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005327 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

