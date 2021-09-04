Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,261 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,847,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,507,846. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $232.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.