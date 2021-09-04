Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.5% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $376.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,511,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,546,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.58. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $25,808,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock valued at $936,782,122 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

