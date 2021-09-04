Fantasy Sports Trading 14.1% Lower This Week (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Fantasy Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $55,654.79 and approximately $39.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00014973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00127545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00179614 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00048681 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Coin Profile

DFS is a coin. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,535,031 coins. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

