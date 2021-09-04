FantasyGold (FGC) Hits Market Capitalization of $53,282.18

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $53,282.18 and $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00066006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00139601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00169072 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.96 or 0.07929959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,955.89 or 0.99836630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.02 or 0.00817416 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

