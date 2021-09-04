Fantom Price Up 104.4% Over Last Week (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002114 BTC on popular exchanges. Fantom has a total market cap of $2.69 billion and $929.15 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fantom has traded up 104.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00059814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00121972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.00174899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00048147 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

