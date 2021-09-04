FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.43 Million

Equities analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to post sales of $137.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.20 million. FB Financial reported sales of $165.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $554.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $546.07 million to $561.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $542.46 million, with estimates ranging from $507.67 million to $564.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FB Financial by 801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 475,449 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,570,000 after purchasing an additional 320,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,870,000 after purchasing an additional 297,623 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,205,000 after purchasing an additional 185,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after buying an additional 176,926 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

