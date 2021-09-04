Fear (FEAR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.94 Million

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Fear has a market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fear has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00122848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00176012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.89 or 0.00796802 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

