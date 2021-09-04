Feathercoin (FTC) Price Reaches $0.0258 on Major Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $10,121.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

