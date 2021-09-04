Fei Protocol Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $415.34 million and approximately $17.26 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fei Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00156197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00189124 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,884.51 or 0.07788982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,084.10 or 1.00425496 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.88 or 0.00992293 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 416,066,703 coins and its circulating supply is 414,940,114 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.